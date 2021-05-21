Advertisement

Volunteers needed to help clean up Robert Muller Park

By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The city is looking for some volunteers to help clean up a local park.

This weekend, the city will be hosting a clean-up event at Robert Muller Park located at Atlanta drive.

The event gets underway at 8 a.m. and will end at 11 a.m.

Check-in is at Indian Sunset Pond at Atlanta Street.

For more information on registration, you can call 956-794-1650.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man and woman wanted for sexual conduct
Sheriff’s office arrest man and woman accused of sexual conduct
File photo
UISD speaks on Governor Abbott’s mask mandate repeal
File photo: Samuel Enrique Lopez
Court denies motion to disinter body of child victim
Laredo Police Reveal Most Wanted for the Week
Most wanted of the week allegedly runs over dog on purpose
File photo: UISD Student Activity Complex
UISD opens up jobs for next school year

Latest News

Mexican Consulate In Laredo Vaccine Drive
Mexican Consulate In Laredo Vaccine Drive
Mexican consulate in Laredo helping hold vaccine drive with local partners
World Trade Bridge Project
World Trade Bridge fast lane project breaks ground
World Trade Bridge Project
WTB Fast Lanes
Mortgage/Rental Assistance Laredo
Mortgage/Rental Assistance Laredo