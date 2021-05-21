Volunteers needed to help clean up Robert Muller Park
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The city is looking for some volunteers to help clean up a local park.
This weekend, the city will be hosting a clean-up event at Robert Muller Park located at Atlanta drive.
The event gets underway at 8 a.m. and will end at 11 a.m.
Check-in is at Indian Sunset Pond at Atlanta Street.
For more information on registration, you can call 956-794-1650.
