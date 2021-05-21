Water tank demolition project to continue after hitting wall

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Demolition at the Lyon Street Water Tank started up again after being put on pause for nearly a month.

Back in mid-April, city crews started the demolition process for the Lyon Street Storage Tank; however, they ran into some complications and were forced to suspend construction.

The site supervisor David Delgado says the new equipment arrived on Wednesday morning and it is made to reach the height they need to remove the tank safely.

The first phase is to remove the concrete dome and walls.

Crews will be tearing it down for the next three to five days.

He goes on to say this is a massive demolition project that requires patience from the community.

