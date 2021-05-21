WBCA dates announced for 2022 Celebration

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The 124th Washington’s Birthday Celebration dates have been set for January 20th through February 27, 2022.

According to the group, celebration planning is officially underway for the city’s biggest celebration.

WBCA President Natalie Hernandez will continue to serve as the organization’s president through 2022 and is already looking forward to resuming one of Laredo’s oldest traditions.

“We plan for the 124th Washington’s Birthday Celebration to be one for the books and will do our due diligence to keep our community safe in light of the current situation,” Hernandez said. “The safety and well-being of our attendees and everyone involved will always be our top priority.”

The 2021 Celebration was cancelled for the first time in the organization’s history due to safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Executive Committee members for the 124th Celebration are:

Natalie Hernandez, WBCA President (Falcon Bank)

Matthew Gibson, WBCA President-Elect (Gibson Design)

Rochelle V. Gonzalez, WBCA 1st Vice-President (Doctors Hospital)

Fernando R. Montemayor, Jr., WBCA 2nd Vice-President (IBC Investment Services)

Jaime O. Fuentes, WBCA Treasurer (Arguindegui Companies)

Bobby Peregoy, WBCA Ex-Officio (Immediate Past President) (Webb County Appraisal District)

