World Trade Bridge fast lane project breaks ground

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After many concerns regarding traffic congestion in the Mines Road area, the city has announced the start of a project that is meant to both alleviate traffic and continue with advocating trade in the Gateway City.

On May 21st, the groundbreaking for the new development in district 7 was held.

It comes at a time where data shows that the World Trade Bridge is the busiest commercial crossing in the United States.

Roughly 8,000 trucks come across the bridge every day.

Having that many truck crossing has led to congestion, but today marks the start of one of the first projects that will help move traffic a little faster.

At the unveiling, city leaders celebrated the relocation of the fast lanes at the World Trade Bridge.

The new location allows trucks to have a ‘straight shot’ from the bridge to their final destination after being inspected.

Javier Vazquez —with Customs and Border Protection— says relocating the fast lanes from the inside of the facility to the outside will allow shipments to cross faster.

He says trucks on average trucks are stuck for over 15 minutes, but this will take away that wait time.

“We have 15 lanes and they were all trying to get out through five exit gates so you can imagine how they were trying to fight their way out of the facility. So that was a delay for CBP officers” he told us.

City leaders say they want Laredo to remain as the number one inland port for trade and their goal is to create eight fast lanes total.

They also say it will take 15 months to complete the fast lane project.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.