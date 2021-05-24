AEP project to cause road closures on Allende Street

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -An AEP project is causing temporary street closures in central Laredo.

The streets affected will be the 600 block of Allende St. from E. Taylor to Maryland Ave. from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

AEP will be working with crews to install a pole in a backyard.

The traveling public is encouraged to seek alternate routes and drive with caution.

The project is expected to take five hours.

