Authorities seize handgun during human smuggling attempt
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol and DPS foiled a human smuggling attempt on Highway 16 over the weekend.
During a traffic stop, DPS found a loaded handgun hidden under the driver’s seat as well as four passengers who were believed to be in the U.S. illegally.
Records revealed that the driver, a U.S. Citizen had an extensive criminal history that included a prior unlawfully possession of a firearm and child endangerment charge.
Agents took custody of the Mexican Nationals and transported them to the station for processing.
Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.