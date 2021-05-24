Authorities seize handgun during human smuggling attempt

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol and DPS foiled a human smuggling attempt on Highway 16 over the weekend.

During a traffic stop, DPS found a loaded handgun hidden under the driver’s seat as well as four passengers who were believed to be in the U.S. illegally.

Records revealed that the driver, a U.S. Citizen had an extensive criminal history that included a prior unlawfully possession of a firearm and child endangerment charge.

Agents took custody of the Mexican Nationals and transported them to the station for processing.

