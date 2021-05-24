Advertisement

Backyard palapa catches fire in central Laredo

By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A backyard patio goes up in flames over the weekend.

The Laredo Fire Department responded to a fire in the 6100 block of Springfield after 11 o’clock Saturday.

When crews arrived, they saw that the palapa in the backyard caught fire.

The fire originated in the bathroom and firefighters managed to put out the flames.

No other buildings in the home were damaged and no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire was accidental.

