DPS seizes guns and ammo during traffic stop
Troopers seized 16 firearms and 3,520 rounds of ammunition during a traffic stop on Highway 83
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -South Texas authorities seized over a dozen firearms and over 3,000 rounds of ammunition during a routine traffic stop.
The incident happened on May 21st at around 7:20 p.m. when a DPS Trooper attempted to conduct a stop on a gray Honda passenger vehicle that was traveling west on US 83 near La Joya.
The driver refused and a vehicle pursuit ensued which ended with the driver being taken into custody.
The troopers searched the car and found 16 firearms and 3,520 rounds of ammo.
The firearms included high-powered fully automatic rifles, handguns, and a 50-caliber rifle.
Authorities believe the weapons were destined for Mexico.
Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.