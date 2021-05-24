DPS seizes guns and ammo during traffic stop

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -South Texas authorities seized over a dozen firearms and over 3,000 rounds of ammunition during a routine traffic stop.

The incident happened on May 21st at around 7:20 p.m. when a DPS Trooper attempted to conduct a stop on a gray Honda passenger vehicle that was traveling west on US 83 near La Joya.

The driver refused and a vehicle pursuit ensued which ended with the driver being taken into custody.

The troopers searched the car and found 16 firearms and 3,520 rounds of ammo.

The firearms included high-powered fully automatic rifles, handguns, and a 50-caliber rifle.

Authorities believe the weapons were destined for Mexico.

