Update: Driver gets pinned underneath 18-wheeler on Loop 20 and I-35

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Laredo police are releasing new details on an accident that involving a man who was pinned inside his pick-up truck by an 18-wheeler.

Ismael Escamilla, age 20, was identified by authorities as the driver in Saturday’s accident.

The driver of the tractor-trailer said he was getting ready to put orange indicators after having issues with his tire when he was struck from behind.

Police say Escamilla is lucky to be alive.

“Unfortunately, a Chevy Silverado came and struck the 18-wheeler trailer from behind,” said Investigator Joe Baeza. “The accident, as you can tell from the pictures, are quite extreme. It’s almost hard to believe that the driver was able to survive the accident, but, fortunately for the driver, he did survive.”

Investigators are currently re-constructing the crash to see what factors may have caused the accident.

