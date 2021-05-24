Advertisement

Drivers education to be offered at LISD high schools

Martin High School will be the first LISD campus to offer drivers education this fall
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Future LISD students will be able to learn how to operate a motor vehicle as part of their classes.

The LISD Board unanimously approved the addition of driver’s ed to its high school curriculum starting with the 2021-2022 school year.

Driver’s ed will be offered as an elective at no cost to eligible high school students.

Martin High School will be the first LISD campus to offer the class this fall.

LISD plans to expand its drivers ed classes to Nixon, Cigarroa and Garcia Early College High School during the Spring Semester next year.

The idea to add driver’s education gained traction after it was introduced by LISD’s newest board member, Guadalupe Gomez.

