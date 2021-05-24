Advertisement

Fire breaks out at home on Superior Road

AEP removed the electrical meter as a precautionary measure and fire crews also turned over the gas
File photo: Laredo Fire Department
File photo: Laredo Fire Department(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Fire officials are investigating a structure fire that broke out at a central Laredo home over the weekend.

The incident happened on Sunday night at around 7:37 p.m. when fire officials were called out to the 200 block of Superior Road.

Fire officials were able to extinguish the fires and the owner of the home was treated on scene.

AEP removed the electrical meter as a precautionary measure and fire crews also turned over the gas.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in this case.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident on Loop 20 and I-35
Update: Driver gets pinned underneath 18-wheeler on Loop 20 and I-35
Off-duty officer and wife arrested
Off-duty police officer and his wife arrested for making false statements to police
File photo: Arena Gun Club
Man injures hand at Arena Gun Club
FBI searching for missing women
FBI searching for three women who went missing in Nuevo Laredo
Backyard palapa catches fire
Backyard palapa catches fire in central Laredo

Latest News

Laredo receives first natural landmarks
Laredo receives first natural landmarks
TxDot launches Click It or Ticket campaign
TxDot launches Click It or Ticket campaign today
Accident on Loop 20 and I-35
Update: Driver gets pinned underneath 18-wheeler on Loop 20 and I-35
(Source: WALB)
AEP project to cause road closures on Allende Street
Agents apprehend over 100 undocumented immigrants
Over 100 undocumented immigrants apprehended within several hours