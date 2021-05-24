Fire breaks out at home on Superior Road

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Fire officials are investigating a structure fire that broke out at a central Laredo home over the weekend.

The incident happened on Sunday night at around 7:37 p.m. when fire officials were called out to the 200 block of Superior Road.

Fire officials were able to extinguish the fires and the owner of the home was treated on scene.

AEP removed the electrical meter as a precautionary measure and fire crews also turned over the gas.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in this case.

