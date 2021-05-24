Hometown Heroes: Following Duko’s pawprints

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A program that started over 30 years ago continues to grow.

The Border Patrol canine unit began after an alarming rate of undocumented people and drugs were coming through our borders.

A local four-legged officer is getting some major recognition for taking a bite out of crime.

Standing tall on his four paws, “Anti” is a border patrol k-9 officer knows when to get to work.

He’s part of hundreds of others who sniff out crime along our borders.

If you head out to north central park, you’ll probably come across Duko’s dog park – named in memory of the Laredo Border Patrol K-9 officer who passed away leaving behind a legacy.

“Duko, as he was known, has the record of the most value seizures of over 18 million dollars.” said Border Patrol Agent Esteban Martinez.

Esteban has been a border patrol agent for over a decade —primarily as a k-9 handler.

Anti is one of hundreds of k-9 officers who continues the legacy left behind by Duko.

Martinez says there’s a bonding process before Anti goes out on the field.

“We get to take the dogs home, they tell us what the dogs do. We find out what our dog does when he alerts, all dogs are different,” he says.

So what does Anti’s powerful nose sniff out?

“Different types of narcotics. He’s trained to detect marijuana, ecstasy and several narcotics. Some of the advantages that we have is that sometimes it can be a new narcotic that we’ve never encountered, and it can be contaminated with narcotics that he has encountered. So that is a huge advantage for us.”

Anti’s training was put to the test —a month after coming back from the academy.

Martinez remembers his companion’s first big test. “It was a tractor trailer – the narcotics were concealed deep within the flatbed. The dog alerted exactly where it was but when we opened up the compartment, we didn’t see anything. The dog was on point, he was indicating with his sniff. It was perfect. He did not want to move from there, so I trusted my dog. We took it (truck) back to the checkpoint, even with the X-ray’s we could not find it. But the dog told us it was there. We did more of an invasive search, we removed some panels and sure enough there was hundred pounds of cocaine hidden within that compartment.”

Despite their strong bond —it’s important to note— that these k-9 officers are not pets.

“The rules of public contact, make sure when you’re around people the dog is not free to do whatever he wants. We’re supposed to control the dog at all times, because that’s where the mouth is right,” Martinez advises.

So what does the future hold for anti?

Agent Martinez says that as soon as Anti retires, he will be part of Martinez’s family permanently .

