Inmates help clean trash and debris from thunderstorm

By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A group of jail inmates, helped clean trash, trees and debris that were blown away due to last week’s storm.

On Thursday afternoon, the Webb County Sheriff’s Office partnered with Rio Bravo officials to put together a group of supervised inmates as part of the Alternative Incarceration Program.

Members of the group were law-risk inmates that were given credit hours for their work.

Sheriff Martin Cuellar says it is a great way to help beautify the community, all while saving taxpayer dollars.

