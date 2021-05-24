Laredo Border Patrol add rescue beacons to prevent migrant deaths

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Border Patrol doesn’t just operate out of cars or ATV’s. They’re also on horses.

One problem agents encounter are migrants in distress.

One solution? Rescue beacons.

Laredo Border Patrol Sector Chief Matthew Hudak says it’s a simple system. “It has instructions and pictures and all you have to do is push the red button.”

The Laredo Sector Border Patrol has deployed four new solar-powered rescue beacons in areas where there are typically more deaths or serious heat-related issues.

After pressing the button, an agent from the horse patrol unit arrives within minutes.

“It’s not that we want them to push the button when they’re near death; it’s when they’re out of water, they’re realizing they got in over their head in terms of the journey, that’s the time to find one of these, look for it and ask for help,” Hudak said.

Rescue beacons have been used for about a decade, but these new ones are smaller, cheaper and more mobile.

With pictures and instructions in English and Spanish, the beacons have a spinning reflector to attract attention during the day and a blue light at night.

“We obviously encourage people not to make the illegal entry and put their lives at risk, but we want them to know if they see one of these beacons and they’re tired, they’re out of water, this is the thing to do to summon help, and saving your life is the most important thing at that point,” Chief Hudak said.

The beacon is at the same southern Webb County ranch that one of the horse patrol agents discovered two dead border crossers -- one already reduced to skeletal remains.

The agent who found them said it surprised him.

”It was the first time I came across that, and I really didn’t know what to think,” said Border Patrol Agent Diego Vela. “There’s a lot of dangers out here. There’s a lot of wild animals, the terrain itself.”

The job is 24/7.

“It’s nonstop every day. We can go through these tighter spots, and it’s very effective when it comes to working in this environment,” said Special Operations Supervisor Jason Quesada.

Since Oct. 1, the Laredo Sector has made more than 3,800 rescues, which is a 130% increase from last year, and more than 70,000 arrests, according to Chief Hudak.

They are also seeing a 170% increase in the amount of people entering illegally through Laredo.

“Seeing somebody suffering through the late stages of heat stroke, it’s a traumatic experience to go through where you do everything that you can to save them, and sometimes that doesn’t work,” Hudak said.

The agency is also looking to add a voice recording on the rescue beacons to give instructions for those waiting for help.

