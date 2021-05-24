Laredo receives first natural landmarks

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - This past week, Laredo received its first two natural landmark designations.

Riverbend becomes the city’s first nature preserve while Las Palmas Nature Trail becomes its first birding sanctuary.

The two spots near downtown Laredo earned the honor for serving as a landing spot for rare birds and endangered species.

The idea is for the city to promote its proximity to the river.

“I think the designation as a nature refuge creates the impetus to start this ecotourism industry here in Laredo,” said Melissa Cigarroa. “Laredo is on the migratory pathway for birds that cross from north America to south America and central America and back again.”

City council voted to approve the motion at last Monday’s meeting.

District 8 Councilmember Alyssa Cigarroa, who led the motion, said she hopes it becomes the first of many.

