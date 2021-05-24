Advertisement

Laredo receives first natural landmarks

The two spots near downtown Laredo earned the honor for serving as a landing spot for rare birds and endangered species.
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - This past week, Laredo received its first two natural landmark designations.

Riverbend becomes the city’s first nature preserve while Las Palmas Nature Trail becomes its first birding sanctuary.

The two spots near downtown Laredo earned the honor for serving as a landing spot for rare birds and endangered species.

The idea is for the city to promote its proximity to the river.

“I think the designation as a nature refuge creates the impetus to start this ecotourism industry here in Laredo,” said Melissa Cigarroa. “Laredo is on the migratory pathway for birds that cross from north America to south America and central America and back again.”

City council voted to approve the motion at last Monday’s meeting.

District 8 Councilmember Alyssa Cigarroa, who led the motion, said she hopes it becomes the first of many.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident on Loop 20 and I-35
Update: Driver gets pinned underneath 18-wheeler on Loop 20 and I-35
Off-duty officer and wife arrested
Off-duty police officer and his wife arrested for making false statements to police
File photo: Arena Gun Club
Man injures hand at Arena Gun Club
FBI searching for missing women
FBI searching for three women who went missing in Nuevo Laredo
Backyard palapa catches fire
Backyard palapa catches fire in central Laredo

Latest News

TxDot launches Click It or Ticket campaign
TxDot launches Click It or Ticket campaign today
Accident on Loop 20 and I-35
Update: Driver gets pinned underneath 18-wheeler on Loop 20 and I-35
(Source: WALB)
AEP project to cause road closures on Allende Street
Agents apprehend over 100 undocumented immigrants
Over 100 undocumented immigrants apprehended within several hours