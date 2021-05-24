Man accused of running over dog arrested

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A man who was wanted for allegedly running over a dog is caught by police.

The Laredo Police Department arrested 48-year-old Jose Ricardo Quintana and charged him with cruelty to non-livestock animals.

The incident happened on Sunday, May 9 when officers were called out to the 2400 block of S. New York Avenue where a woman stated that her German Shepard had been intentionally ran over.

Authorities then transferred the case over to Crimes Against Property Unit.

Investigators were able to recover surveillance video and were able to identify Jose Ricardo Quintana as the prime suspect.

After posting his picture online, he was found by authorities and taken into custody.

