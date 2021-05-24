Advertisement

Man accused of running over dog arrested

After posting Jose Ricardo Quintana’s picture online, he was found by authorities and taken into custody.
48-year-old Jose Ricardo Quintana
48-year-old Jose Ricardo Quintana(Laredo Police Department)
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A man who was wanted for allegedly running over a dog is caught by police.

The Laredo Police Department arrested 48-year-old Jose Ricardo Quintana and charged him with cruelty to non-livestock animals.

The incident happened on Sunday, May 9 when officers were called out to the 2400 block of S. New York Avenue where a woman stated that her German Shepard had been intentionally ran over.

Authorities then transferred the case over to Crimes Against Property Unit.

Investigators were able to recover surveillance video and were able to identify Jose Ricardo Quintana as the prime suspect.

After posting his picture online, he was found by authorities and taken into custody.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident on Loop 20 and I-35
Update: Driver gets pinned underneath 18-wheeler on Loop 20 and I-35
Off-duty officer and wife arrested
Off-duty police officer and his wife arrested for making false statements to police
File photo: Arena Gun Club
Man injures hand at Arena Gun Club
FBI searching for missing women
FBI searching for three women who went missing in Nuevo Laredo
Backyard palapa catches fire
Backyard palapa catches fire in central Laredo

Latest News

Laredo receives first natural landmarks
Laredo receives first natural landmarks
TxDot launches Click It or Ticket campaign
TxDot launches Click It or Ticket campaign today
Accident on Loop 20 and I-35
Update: Driver gets pinned underneath 18-wheeler on Loop 20 and I-35
(Source: WALB)
AEP project to cause road closures on Allende Street
Agents apprehend over 100 undocumented immigrants
Over 100 undocumented immigrants apprehended within several hours