Advertisement

Naked man fatally shot after allegedly trying to sexually assault his wife

A Pennsylvania State Patrol officer fired two rounds, killing a 55-year-old suspect during a...
A Pennsylvania State Patrol officer fired two rounds, killing a 55-year-old suspect during a confrontation over a domestic incident. The suspect was naked at the time.(Source: WFMZ via CNN)
By WFMZ Staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 2:54 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WFMZ) - An officer-involved shooting in Pennsylvania is under investigation after a state trooper fatally shot a 55-year-old man, who was naked at the time.

The Northampton County District Attorney is investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place Sunday in Williams Township, Pennsylvania.

A Pennsylvania State Patrol officer fired two rounds, killing a 55-year-old suspect during a confrontation over a domestic incident. The suspect was naked at the time.

Neighbors say the suspect had been acting violent and erratic, raising red flags that something wasn’t right Sunday afternoon leading up to the incident. The man was allegedly trying to sexually assault his wife.

“He was running around naked, acting crazy,” neighbor Gregory Ritter said.

Ritter says his next door neighbor talked to the man before the suspect allegedly tried to fight him.

“He opens the door, and there’s this naked guy there. He says, ‘I want you to come help rape my wife,’” Ritter said.

Neighbors say once police arrived, a stun gun was used on the suspect in his driveway. They say he then charged at the responding trooper, who opened fire.

Investigators say the woman who was involved in the incident didn’t sustain any physical injuries. One state trooper was treated for minor bruises.

Copyright 2021 WFMZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33-year-old Eric Munoz
Texas most wanted fugitive arrested by DPS
Quintin Jones
Media was not allowed to witness execution of man who killed great aunt.
Laredo Police Reveal Most Wanted for the Week
Most wanted of the week allegedly runs over dog on purpose
Guatemalan father murdered, son seriously injured on their way to U.S.
City of Laredo Rental/Mortgage Assistance
Rental and mortgage assistance available

Latest News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is headed to the Middle East.
Blinken off to Mideast to push peace talks after Gaza truce
Rescuers work by the wreckage of a cable car after it collapsed near the summit of the...
Italy probes cable car crash as lone child survivor recovers
New information on Wuhan researchers' illness furthers the debate on the origins of COVID-19.
New information from Wuhan revives COVID-19 origin debate
Bad case of the Mondays
Summer heat right around the corner
Laurie Fields, who lives in Forest Manor subdivision, speaks during an interview outside her...
As Congress returns to funding earmarks, who will benefit?