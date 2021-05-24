Advertisement

Off-duty police officer and his wife arrested for making false statements to police

Alberto Aleman has been put on administrative reassignment pending the outcome of the judicial and internal disciplinary review
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -An off-duty Laredo Police officer is in trouble with the law for allegedly being involved in a hit-and-run and then lying about it to police.

The incident happened on Sunday, May 16 at around 11 o’clock at night when officers were dispatched to a hit-and-run call by the intersection of Bob Bullock Loop and Highway 359.

When officers arrived, they were told that a vehicle waiting at the traffic light was hit from behind by a pickup truck that fled the scene.

Witnesses were able to get a good look at the suspect’s license plate and when police ran it they found that it was registered to 25-year-old Alberto Aleman.

Aleman was identified as an off-duty Laredo Police Officer.

While police were gathering information at the scene, Aleman called police to report a hit-and-run.

Officers went to Aleman’s house to investigate his claims.

Both Aleman and his wife, Kristina Vera made statements to officers about the accident.

As LPD’s crimes against property unit looked into it they found that Aleman and Vera made false statements.

The case was then presented to the Webb County District Attorney’s Office.

They found enough evidence to charge Aleman with accident involving damage to a vehicle and for making a false statement to police.

Vera was also charged but only for making a false statement.

Aleman and vera turned themselves into police custody on Friday.

They were served with arrest warrants and taken to jail.

The police department’s internal affairs unit is investigating the case.

Aleman has been put on administrative reassignment pending the outcome of the judicial and internal disciplinary review.

