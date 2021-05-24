Advertisement

Over 100 undocumented immigrants apprehended within several hours

Border Patrol agents foiled three separate smuggling attempts and apprehended over 120 individuals
Agents apprehend over 100 undocumented immigrants
Agents apprehend over 100 undocumented immigrants(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Over 100 undocumented people are arrested at the I-35 checkpoint.

The agency said all three human smuggling attempts were foiled in the span of several hours.

The first incident happened on Wednesday when agents discovered 20 people hidden inside the cab of the tractor-trailer.

The second happened when a black Sedan arrived at the checkpoint and three passengers inside were found to be undocumented.

The last incident happened where 100 people were found hidden inside a trailer; several of them were unaccompanied children.

