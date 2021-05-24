Over 100 undocumented immigrants apprehended within several hours

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Over 100 undocumented people are arrested at the I-35 checkpoint.

The agency said all three human smuggling attempts were foiled in the span of several hours.

The first incident happened on Wednesday when agents discovered 20 people hidden inside the cab of the tractor-trailer.

The second happened when a black Sedan arrived at the checkpoint and three passengers inside were found to be undocumented.

The last incident happened where 100 people were found hidden inside a trailer; several of them were unaccompanied children.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.