Robotic surgical system used for gallbladder surgery at Doctors Hospital

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Surgery is not something most look forward to, but many symptoms or conditions simply can’t be put off.

The good news is surgery has come a long way in the last few decades.

There’s a new type of surgical procedure that is now available at a local hospital.

Nowadays you’ve got options on surgical procedures. No longer only the traditional procedure with the large cut but also for smaller less-invasive methods.

As our patient discovered when she learned, she needed to have her gallbladder removed.

Cynthia Marin was 34 weeks pregnant when she developed pancreatitis because of her gallbladder.

Her doctors decided to remove it after she delivered her baby but they removed it in an entirely different way.

Marin says, “I have a lot of faith, and when they said that it was a good thing and I knew that I had to do it because I knew they wouldn’t put me in harm’s way.”

General surgeon Alina Ghani removed the gallbladder through a robotic-assisted surgery using the Doctors Hosptial’s Da Vinci Surgical System.

Ghani says small incisions mean less pain, medication, shorter hospital stays which are just some of the benefits for patients.

When it comes to these types of procedures, Ghani says, the robot has a better reach than a laparoscopy or sometimes human hands.

With robotic surgery being ideal for gallbladder, Cynthia found herself in a unique position with a very good outcome.

Ghani told her she was the first person who will benefit from the surgery in Laredo and she was very excited about it.

Marin says, “I honestly didn’t feel like I was recovering. I’ve had three C-sections, so I know what pain is as far as from surgeries, and I was walking as soon as I got home. My husband had to tell me to kind of slow down.”

Other common procedures that can be performed using robotic-assisted surgery include bariatric surgery, hernia repair, colon surgery, some cardiac procedures, and many gynecologic surgeries, including hysterectomy and pelvic prolapse.

To find out if robotic-assisted surgery is right for you, you can ask your surgeon or your gynecologist.

