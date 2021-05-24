Sheriff’s office searching for wanted fugitive
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Authorities are on the lookout for a man accused of robbery and burglary.
The Webb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating 21-year-old Bruce Zachary Lozano.
Lozano has brown eyes, brown hair, weighs 120 pounds, and is roughly five feet and nine inches.
His last known address is the 3200 block of S Ejido.
If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 956-415-BUST.
You may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
