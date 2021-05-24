Summer heat right around the corner

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Things are about to get heated as we get ready to close out the month of May and start June!

On Monday, well start out in the mid-70s and see a high of about 94 degrees and a 20 percent chance of rain.

Temperatures are only going to increase as we progress into the week.

On Tuesday we are looking at a high of 96 degrees with a little bit of cloud coverage but no chance of rain.

Then things will get even hotter on Wednesday with a high of 99 but feels like temperatures will surpass the hundred-degree mark.

Now on Thursday, we’ll enter the triple digits and it’s going to stay there for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

We are expecting highs at 100 and 101 degrees and lows in the mid-70s.

This is only a sign of things to come as we prepare for the summer season.

