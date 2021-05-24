Advertisement

Summer heat right around the corner

Are you ready for the summer?
Bad case of the Mondays
Bad case of the Mondays(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Things are about to get heated as we get ready to close out the month of May and start June!

On Monday, well start out in the mid-70s and see a high of about 94 degrees and a 20 percent chance of rain.

Temperatures are only going to increase as we progress into the week.

On Tuesday we are looking at a high of 96 degrees with a little bit of cloud coverage but no chance of rain.

Then things will get even hotter on Wednesday with a high of 99 but feels like temperatures will surpass the hundred-degree mark.

Now on Thursday, we’ll enter the triple digits and it’s going to stay there for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

We are expecting highs at 100 and 101 degrees and lows in the mid-70s.

This is only a sign of things to come as we prepare for the summer season.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33-year-old Eric Munoz
Texas most wanted fugitive arrested by DPS
Quintin Jones
Media was not allowed to witness execution of man who killed great aunt.
Laredo Police Reveal Most Wanted for the Week
Most wanted of the week allegedly runs over dog on purpose
Guatemalan father murdered, son seriously injured on their way to U.S.
City of Laredo Rental/Mortgage Assistance
Rental and mortgage assistance available

Latest News

Feel good Friday forecast
Feel good Friday forecast
Feel good Friday forecast
Got to get down on Friday!
Nice warm break from the rain
Black hole sun, won’t you come
Wednesday morning forecast
Fool in the rain