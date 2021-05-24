Advertisement

TxDot launches Click It or Ticket campaign today

Starting May 24 to June 6, Texas officers and deputies will step up enforcement on the state’s seat belt and child car seat laws.
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The number of motor vehicle-related deaths is on the rise in south Texas, which is why the Texas Department of Transportation is kicking off its Click It or Ticket campaign.

Starting Monday, May 24 to June 6, Texas officers and deputies will step up enforcement on the state’s seat belt and child car seat laws.

Texas law requires everyone in a vehicle to be properly secured in the front or back seat or face fines of up to $200.

During last year’s Memorial Day weekend, troopers issued more than 27,000 citations and warnings.

