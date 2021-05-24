Advertisement

Webb County Commissioners Court preview

Webb County Commissioners Court meeting for May 10
Webb County Commissioners Court meeting for May 10
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Webb County Commissioners will meet Monday to discuss several agenda items

One of the items is to accept a $25,000 grant from the Texas Department of Transportation for the Click it or Ticket Campaign.

Also on the agenda, is the possibility of authorizing a construction plan for pedestrian and or bicycle infrastructure in the Rio Bravo, El Cenizo, and Bruni colonias.

And the discussion to authorize and negotiate terms for the collective bargaining agreement with the Webb County Deputy Association.

That meeting will take place at 9 a.m. at the county courthouse.

