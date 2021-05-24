Advertisement

Yearbook or ‘burn book’? Middle school yearbook allows students to bully, say parents

Parents flooded Facebook on Monday expressing their concern and outrage over the yearbook,...
Parents flooded Facebook on Monday expressing their concern and outrage over the yearbook, which included prompts and questions that were answered by the sixth, seventh and eighth graders.(WLOX)
By Lindsay Knowles
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A middle school yearbook is typically the least controversial thing one might imagine. Filled with photos and memories of a child’s time in school, it is often a treasured keepsake for years to come.

But parents who bought a yearbook from Hancock Middle School for this school year say it is more of a “burn book” and that children are being encouraged to bully each other by the school instead.

Parents flooded Facebook on Monday expressing their concern and outrage over the yearbook, which included prompts and questions that were answered by the sixth, seventh and eighth graders.

Several concerned parents reached out to WLOX about the yearbook, comparing it to a “burn book” and questioning how it was ever approved.

While the book is filled with photos of the students, it is also filled with prompts and questions that encourage students to share their opinions.

One of the prompts asks, “Which friend would you not invite on Spring Break?” Students were quoted, often naming their classmates by first and last name.

“[Name] since she is full of herself,” stated one student.

“[Name] since he walks weird,” stated another.

“[Name] would not be welcome to come with me on a trip because she is not fun to be around,” said another.

Another prompt asked: “Have you ever avoided a friend?”

“[Name]. He is pretty weird,” read one response.

“[Name] because she gets annoying sometimes,” said another.

“Yes, [Name] because he’s usually a brat in general,” said yet another.

Another page in the middle school yearbook said “I would like to spike a volleyball at...”

A Facebook post with photos of the yearbook quickly amassed hundreds of shares Monday just hours after being posted. Several comments on that post were from concerned parents and members of the community who said they were outraged that the school thought it was okay to ask these questions and that it ever was published to begin with.

WE MADE IT TO THE SUN HERALD ANd WLOX! LETS GET THESE BOOKS BURNED AND LEARN TO TEACH OUR CHILDREN TO BE HUMBLE!...

Posted by Tia Katrina on Monday, May 24, 2021

“I am completely appalled! How in the world did this ever get approved and go this far? Whoever thought this is acceptable should never be allowed back in a school! Middle school kids are brutal enough, they don’t need the adults condoning this type of behavior,” stated one person on the post.

“This is a pure disgrace. Creating hate and publicly humiliating kids! This is traumatizing to say the least and generating pure hate!” commented another.

WLOX has reached out to Hancock County School District for a comment about the yearbook but have been told the superintendent is working on a response and will release one later in the day. We will update this story with that comment once it is received.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident on Loop 20 and I-35
Update: Driver gets pinned underneath 18-wheeler on Loop 20 and I-35
Off-duty officer and wife arrested
Off-duty police officer and his wife arrested for making false statements to police
File photo: Arena Gun Club
Man injures hand at Arena Gun Club
FBI searching for missing women
FBI searching for three women who went missing in Nuevo Laredo
Backyard palapa catches fire
Backyard palapa catches fire in central Laredo

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2019 file photo, then Ambassador Gordon Sondland, U.S. Ambassador to...
Key impeachment witness sues Pompeo over $1.8M in legal fees
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
As deadlines slip, Biden agenda faces crucial assessment
Military Moves
Mangled: When military members are ordered to move to a new assignment, their possessions sometimes arrive in pieces – or not at all
Laredo receives first natural landmarks
Laredo receives first natural landmarks
In this Jan. 26, 2015 file photo, a supporter of open carry gun laws, wears a pistol as he...
Texas poised to allow unlicensed carrying of handguns