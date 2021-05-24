Advertisement

Zapata authorities searching for missing teen

14-year-old Sarah Villarreal
14-year-old Sarah Villarreal(Zapata County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities in Zapata are searching for a 14-year-old girl who has been missing for several days.

According to the Zapata County Sheriff’s Office, Sarah Villarreal has been missing since Wednesday, May 19.

Authorities are asking residents to keep an eye out.

If you have any information on her whereabouts you are asked to call the Zapata County Sheriff’s Office at 956-765-9960.

