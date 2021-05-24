Zapata authorities searching for missing teen

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities in Zapata are searching for a 14-year-old girl who has been missing for several days.

According to the Zapata County Sheriff’s Office, Sarah Villarreal has been missing since Wednesday, May 19.

Authorities are asking residents to keep an eye out.

If you have any information on her whereabouts you are asked to call the Zapata County Sheriff’s Office at 956-765-9960.

