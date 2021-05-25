7 Day Forecast

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A deep layer of humid gulf air is flowing around a large warm airmass centered over the southeastern U.S. We are on the western edge of the moist air. The moist air should be sufficient for a low cloud deck Tuesday morning. A scattered sea breeze shower is still possible during late Tuesday afternoon. Most areas will just see some taller cumulus clouds in the afternoon. By Wednesday, desert air from Mexico will arrive above the gulf air. This should end the chance of sea breeze showers getting as far inland as our area. Temperatures will reach higher while the air remains on the humid side Wednesday through the weekend.

I’m expecting cloudy toward morning. Humid, low in the mid 70′s. Becoming partly cloudy Tuesday, a slight chance of a shower with the sea breeze, high in the mid 90′s. Partly cloudy Wednesday, high in the upper 90′s. Partly cloudy Thursday through Saturday, highs around 100. Partly cloudy Sunday and Monday, high in the upper 90′s.

