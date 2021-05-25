Agents and authorities dismantle four stash houses
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Border Patrol along with authorities apprehended over five dozen undocumented immigrants during various human smuggling attempts.
The first incident happened on Friday morning when Zapata agents searched a home and found 24 undocumented immigrants living inside.
Later that afternoon, agents, Laredo Police, and CBP Air and Marine Operations encountered a stash house which resulted in the arrest of six individuals.
And on Saturday morning, when agents searched a home in south Laredo and found 17 individuals inside a home in south Laredo.
Later that night they found Zapata agents found 18 people inside a home off Highway 83.
All were taken into custody for processing.
