Agents and authorities dismantle four stash houses

Over five-dozen undocumented immigrants are taken into custody after authorities shut down several stash houses
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Border Patrol along with authorities apprehended over five dozen undocumented immigrants during various human smuggling attempts.

The first incident happened on Friday morning when Zapata agents searched a home and found 24 undocumented immigrants living inside.

Later that afternoon, agents, Laredo Police, and CBP Air and Marine Operations encountered a stash house which resulted in the arrest of six individuals.

And on Saturday morning, when agents searched a home in south Laredo and found 17 individuals inside a home in south Laredo.

Later that night they found Zapata agents found 18 people inside a home off Highway 83.

All were taken into custody for processing.

