City faces shortage of lifeguards ahead of Memorial Day weekend

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - There are nine public pools, one water park, and ten splash parks all located here in the gateway city.

That means the city is in need of lifeguards.

The city is facing a shortage of lifeguards unlike in years’ past, but there is still time to get certified and score that summer job.

Public pools are set to open at full capacity following Memorial Day weekend.

With families looking for some summer fun after a year of quarantining and working from home, safety still comes first.

”The same way that it’s fun to be in it, it’s also dangerous, and you need to be alert at all times,” said Albert Siller.

Lifeguard Supervisor Albert Siller is in the process of training people 15 and older to receive their certification in lifeguarding and first aid.

Those 17 and older are eligible to apply for a lifeguard job with the city, which pays $12 an hour.

“If someone is still conscious, how to help them get out of the water or how to reassure them that they’re fine. If someone is already unconscious, how to take them out so we can perform the necessary performances so we can reanimate someone.”

After a week of training at the Inner City Pool, students will be tested on the 300 meter swim, two minute tread, and a timed event.

Prospective lifeguards also learn CPR and AED.

Local college student Gael Kudo is re-training after years of lifeguarding.

”I enjoy helping people, preventing injuries, preventing any lives to be taken in the worst case scenarios. There’s always accidents, and it’s our job here to prevent all that from happening.”

The city needs 59 lifeguards to fully operate all pools and splash parks, but they’re coming up short so far.

Parks and Recreation Director JJ Gomez says before the pandemic, they would have a wait list of applicants months in advance.

That’s not the case this year.

”The main thing is safety,” said Gomez. “We’re not going to open up the pools just for the sake of opening. Safety is the first concern. Depending on how many lifeguards we have, that’s how many places we’ll be opening throughout the city.”

Registration dates for the certification courses are this week through May 29th and from June 7th to June 12th.

You must have swimming experience and a $150 registration fee is required, but the city is waiving that fee for about 40 new applicants.

Masks are not required outdoors, but social distancing is encouraged.

For requirements, you can click here or call 956-794-1765.

