City to pick up bulky trash in District Eight

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Those looking to do some spring cleaning will have a chance to get rid of bulky items this Wednesday.

The City of Laredo Solid Waste Department will be in the District Eight area collecting brush and bulky trash.

Crews will be out and about picking up items such as furniture, bicycles, plastic pools, box springs and mattresses.

All unwanted items should be placed out for pickup no later than 7:00 a.m.

If you have any questions, you can call 311.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.