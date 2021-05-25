Advertisement

City to pick up bulky trash in District Eight

Solid Waste Department to collect bulky trash in District Seven
Solid Waste Department to collect bulky trash in District Seven(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Those looking to do some spring cleaning will have a chance to get rid of bulky items this Wednesday.

The City of Laredo Solid Waste Department will be in the District Eight area collecting brush and bulky trash.

Crews will be out and about picking up items such as furniture, bicycles, plastic pools, box springs and mattresses.

All unwanted items should be placed out for pickup no later than 7:00 a.m.

If you have any questions, you can call 311.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident on Loop 20 and I-35
Update: Driver gets pinned underneath 18-wheeler on Loop 20 and I-35
Off-duty officer and wife arrested
Off-duty police officer and his wife arrested for making false statements to police
FBI searching for missing women
FBI searching for three women who went missing in Nuevo Laredo
File photo: Arena Gun Club
Man injures hand at Arena Gun Club
Bruce Zachary Lozano
Sheriff’s office searching for wanted fugitive

Latest News

St. Augustine High School Student Marielisa Rodriguez awarded scholarship
Holding Institute awards Saint Augustine Student with scholarship
Zapata Stash House Bust
Zapata Stash House
UISD Offers COVID-19 Vaccine to Students
UISD COVID Vaccine
Laredo Airport Terminal Building Project
Laredo Airport Terminal Building