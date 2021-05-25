Advertisement

City unveil airport terminal improvement program

File photo: Laredo International Airport
File photo: Laredo International Airport(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The city will host an unveiling of the new terminal improvement program over at the Laredo International airport.

The project involves the relocation and expansion of the TSA Security Screening checkpoint, remodeled and expanded restrooms, a dedicated meet and greet area, a mother’s nursing room, and an adult changing room as well as a small concession area.

The project will cost approximately $35 million and will be a combination of federal and local funds.

Congressman Henry Cuellar, Mayor Saenz, as well as other city and airport officials will be in attendance.

That meeting will take place at 3 p.m. at the terminal building.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident on Loop 20 and I-35
Update: Driver gets pinned underneath 18-wheeler on Loop 20 and I-35
Off-duty officer and wife arrested
Off-duty police officer and his wife arrested for making false statements to police
FBI searching for missing women
FBI searching for three women who went missing in Nuevo Laredo
File photo: Arena Gun Club
Man injures hand at Arena Gun Club
Bruce Zachary Lozano
Sheriff’s office searching for wanted fugitive

Latest News

Heat of the moment
Who will stop the heat?
Bike lane
Commissioner’s Court: Investing in sidewalks, bike lanes for Rio Bravo, El Cenizo, Bruni
File photo: Zapata County
Zapata County reports tow new cases of COVID-19
City faces shortage of lifeguards ahead of Memorial Day weekend
City faces shortage of lifeguards ahead of Memorial Day weekend