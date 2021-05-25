City unveil airport terminal improvement program

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The city will host an unveiling of the new terminal improvement program over at the Laredo International airport.

The project involves the relocation and expansion of the TSA Security Screening checkpoint, remodeled and expanded restrooms, a dedicated meet and greet area, a mother’s nursing room, and an adult changing room as well as a small concession area.

The project will cost approximately $35 million and will be a combination of federal and local funds.

Congressman Henry Cuellar, Mayor Saenz, as well as other city and airport officials will be in attendance.

That meeting will take place at 3 p.m. at the terminal building.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.