Commissioner’s Court: Investing in sidewalks, bike lanes for Rio Bravo, El Cenizo, Bruni

Precinct One Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez says those areas are in desperate need of the funds which would come from TxDot’s Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside Program.
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - New sidewalks and bike lanes could be in the near future for three local cities.

Webb County commissioners will submit an application to the Texas Department of Transportation for around $1 million in grant funds to increase pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure in Rio Bravo, El Cenizo, and Bruni.

The program sponsors initiatives like this for communities with populations less than 200,000.

”In Bruni, there’s not one sidewalk in the whole city, so we need to work on that because it is very, very dangerous when the kids are walking home, they have to walk on the streets.”

The motion to request the funds passed unanimously.

The grant application will require the county to match $70,000 for the Bruni project.

