Advertisement

Deputy: Student says Kansas lawmaker kicked him in testicles

In this photo from Monday, May 3, 2021, Kansas state Rep. Mark Samsel, R-Wellsville, talks on...
In this photo from Monday, May 3, 2021, Kansas state Rep. Mark Samsel, R-Wellsville, talks on his cellphone ahead of the House's daily session, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Samsel has been charged with three counts of misdemeanor battery over incidents involving two teenage students while he was substitute teaching.(AP Photo/John Hanna)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A high school student told a sheriff’s deputy that a Kansas House member kicked him in the testicles while the lawmaker was working as a substitute teacher in his hometown last month, according to the deputy’s written statement.

The deputy’s affidavit, released to reporters Tuesday, said Republican state Rep. Mark Samsel, of Wellsville, acknowledged during an interview the day after the April 28 incident that he had “demonstrated a kick” after the boy’s behavior had disrupted class. He told the deputy he did not kick the student and that the boy “embellished the heck out of it.”

Samsel has been charged with three misdemeanor counts of battery. He is accused of having contact with two Wellsville High School students “in a rude, insulting or angry manner” and of doing bodily harm to one of them.

Samsel did not answer a telephone message and a message could not be left for him. His attorney, Christopher Scott, did not immediately return a cellphone message seeking comment. Scott had asked a Franklin County Magistrate Kevin Kimball on Monday not to release the affidavit, but Kimball released a redacted copy.

Samsel last week pleaded not guilty to the charges and was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation. His next court hearing is scheduled for July 12.

___

Follow John Hanna on Twitter: https://twitter.com/apjdhanna

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident on Loop 20 and I-35
Update: Driver gets pinned underneath 18-wheeler on Loop 20 and I-35
Off-duty officer and wife arrested
Off-duty police officer and his wife arrested for making false statements to police
FBI searching for missing women
FBI searching for three women who went missing in Nuevo Laredo
File photo: Arena Gun Club
Man injures hand at Arena Gun Club
Bruce Zachary Lozano
Sheriff’s office searching for wanted fugitive

Latest News

Dr. Rochelle Walensky shared important tips for the Memorial Day weekend. (Source: White House...
CDC provides guidance on for Memorial Day celebrations
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008 file photo, traffic on I-95 passes oil storage tanks owned by the...
Hack prompts new security regulations for US pipelines
Philonise Floyd, George Floyd's brother, looks down at Gianna Floyd, George Floyd's daughter,...
George Floyd’s family meets Biden as Congress weighs police bill
A Texas woman climbed in the monkey exhibit at El Paso Zoo.
Woman climbs in monkey exhibit at El Paso Zoo
A Super Tuesday for NASA
‘Visually spectacular’ night ahead as supermoon, lunar eclipse light up the sky