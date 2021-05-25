Advertisement

Holding Institute awards Saint Augustine Student with scholarship

Marielisa Rodriguez was chosen for her short story highlighting the current migrant situation.
St. Augustine High School Student Marielisa Rodriguez awarded scholarship
St. Augustine High School Student Marielisa Rodriguez awarded scholarship(Holding Institute)
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A local teen is the recipient of a scholarship for her short story highlighting the current migrant situation.

St. Augustine High School Student Marielisa Rodriguez wrote a short story based on a blanket found on the banks of the river left behind by a migrant.

She was awarded by the Rio Grande speaks scholarship $200 to donate to a charity of her choice.

Last week, Rodriguez chose The Holding Institute and presented the check to Pastor Mike Smith along with a gifted donation.

Janet Miller, Rio Grande Speaks sponsor, stated that Marielisa is a “Wonderful example of our young people who understand that immigration is a humanitarian concern and that there are ways to help and connect for a solution.”

Anyone interested in being a part of the scholarship program contact Miller at (956) 717-1250.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident on Loop 20 and I-35
Update: Driver gets pinned underneath 18-wheeler on Loop 20 and I-35
Off-duty officer and wife arrested
Off-duty police officer and his wife arrested for making false statements to police
FBI searching for missing women
FBI searching for three women who went missing in Nuevo Laredo
File photo: Arena Gun Club
Man injures hand at Arena Gun Club
Bruce Zachary Lozano
Sheriff’s office searching for wanted fugitive

Latest News

Solid Waste Department to collect bulky trash in District Seven
City to pick up bulky trash in District Eight
Zapata Stash House Bust
Zapata Stash House
UISD Offers COVID-19 Vaccine to Students
UISD COVID Vaccine
Laredo Airport Terminal Building Project
Laredo Airport Terminal Building