Holding Institute awards Saint Augustine Student with scholarship

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A local teen is the recipient of a scholarship for her short story highlighting the current migrant situation.

St. Augustine High School Student Marielisa Rodriguez wrote a short story based on a blanket found on the banks of the river left behind by a migrant.

She was awarded by the Rio Grande speaks scholarship $200 to donate to a charity of her choice.

Last week, Rodriguez chose The Holding Institute and presented the check to Pastor Mike Smith along with a gifted donation.

Janet Miller, Rio Grande Speaks sponsor, stated that Marielisa is a “Wonderful example of our young people who understand that immigration is a humanitarian concern and that there are ways to help and connect for a solution.”

Anyone interested in being a part of the scholarship program contact Miller at (956) 717-1250.

