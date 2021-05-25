In-person Municipal Courts back in session

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Last year, at this time motorists were force to deal with the times. COVID separated us from others, but that did not prevent you from facing the consequences of your actions... in-person court is back in session at the Laredo Municipal Courthouse.

After more than 15 months of only virtual hearings due to COVID, the court reopened and begin scheduling sessions today.

We’re seeing the courts back in session.

If you have a ticket for a traffic violation, you no longer have an excuse to ignore it.

In fact, judges are willing to challenge you face to face.

“I barely got a taste of what it’s like to see people in person, we went almost 3 weeks in March not doing anything at all, because we didn’t know what to do. We were waiting for the rules from the Supreme Court, and then, finally, they told us to go virtual. So, it was sometimes it was completely new, not only for me, but all the staff.”

Judge Eduardo Davila, Jr. was sworn into his position less than a year and a half ago. His new reality is very different from those who were dealing with legal cases before him.

Due to the pandemic, obviously, things have been thrown off.

“It kind of did from the beginning, but we were up to catching up to back log up to May,” said Honorable Jesus “Chuy” Dominguez. “By the second, we even scheduled from March of last year through May of this year. Everybody that needs to show up has been showing up.”

Protocols remain in place and face masks are still being encouraged. As soon as you walk in the door, your temperature is being taken to ensure your safety and the safety of others.

“Even though I’m not tech savvy, but intentionally if you have to practice, these people were getting in line. We saw people that were a lot older and I don’t want say to my mother’s age, but I have to, based on the case of people who were older than I was and we were having a little bit of problems. "

Despite any obstacles, progress is evident. More than 23,200 cases have been addressed and that’s more successful than the year prior to the pandemic, and with two more courtrooms, the space is available.

“We slowly started adjusting,” said Judge Davila. “People starting to show up and before you know it, we have five dockets in one day....With 75 people in one docket. So, it we add the math.... That’s a lot of people.”

A limited amount of virtual sessions will also be offered.

While the building was closed, changes were being made.

Additional space will give them the ability to help more people a lot faster .

The total cost of remodeling was over $200,000.

While the two new courtrooms make things more accessible, the courts are hoping to expand their Zoom services.

