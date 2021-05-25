Jury selection underway for man accused in 2018 murder

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Jury selection is underway for one of three men accused of a murder back in 2018.

The first post-pandemic criminal trial began in the 111th District Court on Monday for Norberto Adame Rivera but the jury selection was done at the Laredo College.

Rivera and two other men identified as Hector Rivera Jr. and Victor Sauceda are accused of killing Jose Jesus Martinez in November of 2018.

According to reports, a fight broke out at a local bar which escalated into a shooting.

