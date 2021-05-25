Advertisement

Laredo Shriner’s Club annual golf tournament to benefit children’s hospitals

The event is set to tee off this Friday at the Casa Blanca Golf Course
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - This Friday, many golfers will be teeing off for children’s hospitals.

President of the Laredo Shriner’s Club, Guillermo Salinas, along with Ruben Bazan talked about the club’s annual event this morning at the KGNS studios.

To register for the event, you can head to www.alzafar.org

