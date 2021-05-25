Advertisement

Lego unveils world map, largest set ever

By CNN staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Lego has just revealed its largest set ever - a world map.

It includes 11,000 pieces.

When constructed, the map is more than 2 feet high and 3 feet wide.

The set comes with a white Lego frame and two hanging elements to showcase your masterpiece.

It also comes with pins to highlight specific destinations, like future trips or where you’ve visited.

The world map costs $250.

It will be available on the Lego website June 1.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident on Loop 20 and I-35
Update: Driver gets pinned underneath 18-wheeler on Loop 20 and I-35
Off-duty officer and wife arrested
Off-duty police officer and his wife arrested for making false statements to police
FBI searching for missing women
FBI searching for three women who went missing in Nuevo Laredo
File photo: Arena Gun Club
Man injures hand at Arena Gun Club
Bruce Zachary Lozano
Sheriff’s office searching for wanted fugitive

Latest News

Rutabaga, who lived at an east Alabama animal shelter for more than 840 days, has finally been...
Rutabaga adopted from Alabama shelter after 853 days
Officials say a firefighting helicopter with four people on board has crashed near an airport...
Florida firefighting helicopter crashes; no survivors found
c
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton visits Laredo
File photo: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton visits Laredo
State awards funds for local anti-gang center
State awards funds for local anti-gang center