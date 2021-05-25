Man pleads guilty in human smuggling attempt that ended in fatal crash
Federal prosecutors say the driver, Jorge Luis Monsivais Jr, 20 and four others were indicted by a grand jury for their roles in a smuggling scheme that led to the deadly crash on June 17, 2018
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A 23-year-old man pleads guilty to a human smuggling case that ended in a deadly car chase that killed five undocumented immigrants.
Jorge Luis Monsivais Jr. of Eagle Pass pleaded guilty in Del Rio, Texas to various counts of federal conspiracy, illegal transport, and illegal harboring.
Documents reveal an incident that happened on June 2018 where Monsivais led Border Patrol agents on a high-speed chase that ended in a fatal accident in Big Wells.
Five out of 14 undocumented immigrants were killed in the accident.
Monsivais could face up to life in prison.
