Man wanted for robbery arrested by police

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A man wanted for robbery is caught by police.

Laredo Police arrested 24-year-old Abraham Osiel Martinez for an incident that happened on May first.

According to police, Martinez, allegedly confronted a man in the 4800 block of San Bernardo.

Police say Martinez attacked him and stole his belongings along with money.

The District Attorney’s Office determined there was enough evidence to secure an arrest warrant.

Police posted images of Martinez which eventually led to his capture.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.