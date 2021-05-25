Advertisement

Man wanted for robbery arrested by police

Abraham Osiel Martinez is accused of robbing a man and stealing his money
24-year-old Abraham Osiel Martinez
24-year-old Abraham Osiel Martinez(Laredo Police Department)
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A man wanted for robbery is caught by police.

Laredo Police arrested 24-year-old Abraham Osiel Martinez for an incident that happened on May first.

According to police, Martinez, allegedly confronted a man in the 4800 block of San Bernardo.

Police say Martinez attacked him and stole his belongings along with money.

The District Attorney’s Office determined there was enough evidence to secure an arrest warrant.

Police posted images of Martinez which eventually led to his capture.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident on Loop 20 and I-35
Update: Driver gets pinned underneath 18-wheeler on Loop 20 and I-35
Off-duty officer and wife arrested
Off-duty police officer and his wife arrested for making false statements to police
FBI searching for missing women
FBI searching for three women who went missing in Nuevo Laredo
File photo: Arena Gun Club
Man injures hand at Arena Gun Club
Bruce Zachary Lozano
Sheriff’s office searching for wanted fugitive

Latest News

Solid Waste Department to collect bulky trash in District Seven
City to pick up bulky trash in District Eight
St. Augustine High School Student Marielisa Rodriguez awarded scholarship
Holding Institute awards Saint Augustine Student with scholarship
Zapata Stash House Bust
Zapata Stash House
UISD Offers COVID-19 Vaccine to Students
UISD COVID Vaccine
Laredo Airport Terminal Building Project
Laredo Airport Terminal Building