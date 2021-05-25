Advertisement

Paul Walker’s car to be auctioned-off

By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CNN -If you would like to own a piece of movie history and one that goes very fast, you may soon have your chance.

The Toyota Supra driven by the late Paul Walker in the very first movie of the “Fast and the Furious” franchise is going on the auction block.

The Barrett-Jackson Auction house says the Toyota street racer was used in multiple shots in the first movie as well as the sequel “2 Fast 2 Furious.”

The Supra is actually a factory-built model but it’s been heavily modified with a turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine.

The auction is set for Barrett-Jackson’s big auto auction in Las Vegas June 17 through the 19.

Fast and Furious nine is set to come out June 25.

