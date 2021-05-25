Advertisement

State awards funds for local anti-gang center

The center would serve as an intelligence hub for local, state, and federal authorities to fight organized crime.
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The state is approving a million dollars for an anti-gang building in town.

There are multiple centers across the state but none in this region.

Local officials are hopeful that the new building will help different law enforcement agencies share information in an instant.

“Everybody has an office, so that you’ve got DPS, Laredo police, Sheriff’s Department, FBI, DEA, HSI, CBP, all these partners in one space,” said Robert Eads, Laredo city manager. “Everyone has a representative there. So now we’re all talking about cases. They’re all working on situations immediately and that quickly.”

Governor Greg Abbott accommodated the funds for the Laredo center as part of this year’s budget process.

