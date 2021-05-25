Advertisement

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to visit Laredo

Paxton will be addressing his most recent visit regarding the border
File photo: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton
File photo: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is visiting the Gateway City.

The City of Laredo along with local state and federal law enforcement agencies will be hosting Attorney General Ken Paxton.

It will be a law enforcement roundtable meeting to discuss issues regarding the Texas-Mexico border in the Laredo area.

Paxton will also be addressing his most recent visit regarding the border.

