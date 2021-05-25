UISD graduations to kick off on Wednesday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Graduations are about to start for United ISD on Wednesday.

There are some new rules attendees and family members will have to follow at the Student Activity Complex.

First, students will be given packets with four tickets, color-coded bracelets, and a seating arrangement map.

The color-coded maps and bracelets will indicate where guests will sit and which gate they will use to enter the SAC.

Masks will be required and the diplomas will not be handed out as students walk up to the stage.

“We’re hoping that everybody can social distance out in the stands on their own and so we’ve designated is the sections by... by color, where we can guesstimate as to trying to get everybody, so that they can be the closest proximity to their graduate,” said Gloria Rendon. “And have a view of their students graduating, there will be no diplomas, that will be issued out. The diplomas will be on the students’ seats. They will come up take a picture as their name is called, they will be flashed on the jumbotron and a picture will be taken that we provide to the students, to all families, we will mail that to them.”

A reminder for parents, gates will open at 7 p.m. and the ceremonies will start at 8 p.m.

Alexander graduates will walk the stage first on Wednesday, then LBJ seniors on Thursday, United South students will follow them and United High School’s graduation will be on Saturday.

UISD says there will be close to 3,000 students graduating this year.

