UISD offering COVID-19 vaccines for students 12 and up

Parents will need to register their child at UISD.NET/COVID19VACCINE
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A local school district is continuing its efforts to make sure its students are protected from the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, UISD will be offering the Pfizer vaccine for students 12 and up as well as the Moderna for those 18 years and older.

School officials will be offering shots at United Middle, the Alexander and United South ninth grade campus, and Washington Middle.

Parents will need to register their child at UISD.NET/COVID19VACCINE.

