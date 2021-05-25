Advertisement

UISD to discuss possible hiring freeze during special board meeting

By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A possible hiring freeze is one of the topics for discussion at a special called meeting for UISD.

On Wednesday, UISD Board Members are discussing the possible hiring freezes on all directors, principals, and non-instructional hires.

Also, they are looking to not renew the delinquent tax contract with the law firm of Alarcon & Saenz.

They will be reviewing the possibility of creating a new position with the district’s police department for assistant chief of police.

The meeting will be live-streamed on the district’s Facebook page at 12 p.m.

