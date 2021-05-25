Unemployment benefits bonus ending on June 26

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The state of Texas will soon be opting out of the federal unemployment bonus that has been a big help to many during the pandemic.

Laredo’s unemployment rate as of April was 7%, that’s down nearly 1% since March.

Although the rate is decreasing, one man says it’s not as easy as it seems to find a job that compensates for the pay he was used to.

Carlos Garrido spent the last 20 years in finance, but was laid off several weeks ago.

Since then, he says it’s been a challenge to find a job in the same industry.

“It doesn’t matter if I take a job as a gardener. It’s going to pay me way less than what I get paid as an accountant.”

As Governor Abbot opted out early from the unemployment insurance, that added an extra amount to unemployment benefits.

Garrido believes it’s too early to make that call.

“He says there’s jobs available, but they’re not in the same career field that I applied for unemployment benefits. The bonus unemployment benefits help me in the meantime, until I can find a job that’s closer to what I was getting paid before.”

While the busiest industries in Laredo such as transportation and the medical field continue to grow, Rogelio Trevino from South Texas Workforce Solutions suggests training for different job skills.

“We work very closely with Laredo College and they have programs for short term certifications for getting jobs in demand.”

Trevino says there’s dozens of job listings above $16 an hour in various industries.

“Line service technician, food safety brand specialist, social worker, detention officer.”

Meanwhile, Garrido says he won’t lose hope in finding a job that pays him what he was earning before.

Trevino says there’s still over a month left for unemployment insurance and he’s certain its enough time for unemployed individuals to find a job above minimum wage.

As of last week, there were over 400 job postings in Laredo.

