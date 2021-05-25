USMS Art project catches attention of Ripley’s Believe It Or Not

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The United South Middle School Art Club is ending the year on a creative note as they get ready to shake off the bad vibes from the pandemic and head into the summer.

The club has been working endlessly to complete super-sized sculptures and they made a 13-foot-long paper-mache maracas!

They have been viewed by over one million people worldwide on social media and they have also caught the interest of Ripley’s Believe It or Not.

The Art Club has been invited to visit Ripley’s Believe or Not on Alamo Plaza in San Antonio, Texas on Thursday, May 27th.

The club is led by Monika Sanchez who was also the mastermind behind the giant Concha story that we ran a couple of months ago.

For anyone who would like to take pictures with the maracas, they will be on display at the United South Middle School cafeteria from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Congrats to Ms. Sanchez and all the kids over there!

