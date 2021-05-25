Advertisement

Who will stop the heat?

Expect temperatures to increase as we start the month of June
Heat of the moment
Heat of the moment
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s the heat of the moment, and possibly of the summer season that we are starting to see.

On Tuesday we’ll start in the mid-70s and see a high of about 96 degrees, with partly cloudy, but mostly sunny skies!

Then on Wednesday we’ll start to climb that thermal ladder, as we see a high of 99 degrees, but feels like temperatures will feel hotter than 90s.

On Thursday we’re expecting a high of 101 and things will remain in the triple digits for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

It’s going to be 101 on Friday and Saturday and 100 for Sunday with little to no cloud coverage.

Things will cool down but not by much on Memorial Day Monday.

Keep in mind next Monday is the last day of May and we kick off the first month of summer which is June!

Expect temperatures to get hotter!

