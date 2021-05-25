Advertisement

Woman climbs into monkey exhibit at a Texas zoo

By KVIA Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Zoo in Texas is planning to press charges against a woman who jumped into an enclosure and fed two spider monkeys.

Zookeepers say not only did she endanger herself, but also the animals.

“It’s extremely dangerous. I mean, these are primates we’re talking about here, so they can do some substantial damage to you,” zookeeper Mason Kleist said. “They’re stronger than they look. They may be small monkeys, but they are extremely strong.”

The woman not only endangered the monkeys by feeding them, but zookeepers say she put them at risk of catching COVID-19.

“Anything that we can have, they can have as well, so COVID was no different,” Kleist said.

He said the zoo has taken necessary precautions to make sure the monkeys do not get the coronavirus.

On top of those risks, the woman invading their home has put a strain on the relationship between the zookeepers and monkeys.

“It takes years to build trust with these animals and for someone to come in there for five minutes for a video on Instagram or whatever just ruins years of work,” Kleist said.

The zoo is now looking to install cameras and modify the fencing around the exhibit.

Copyright 2021 KVIA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident on Loop 20 and I-35
Update: Driver gets pinned underneath 18-wheeler on Loop 20 and I-35
Off-duty officer and wife arrested
Off-duty police officer and his wife arrested for making false statements to police
FBI searching for missing women
FBI searching for three women who went missing in Nuevo Laredo
File photo: Arena Gun Club
Man injures hand at Arena Gun Club
Bruce Zachary Lozano
Sheriff’s office searching for wanted fugitive

Latest News

Rutabaga, who lived at an east Alabama animal shelter for more than 840 days, has finally been...
Rutabaga adopted from Alabama shelter after 853 days
Officials say a firefighting helicopter with four people on board has crashed near an airport...
Florida firefighting helicopter crashes; no survivors found
c
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton visits Laredo
File photo: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton visits Laredo
State awards funds for local anti-gang center
State awards funds for local anti-gang center